(WJW) – The Ohio Department of Natural Resources will temporarily open fourteen state nature preserves to deer hunters.

The special deer hunts are part of an effort to control deer populations, specifically those negatively impacting vegetation.

In a press release, ODNR explains “by browsing native vegetation and introducing non-native plants, deer have negatively impacted many sensitive habitats at several state nature preserves.”



Here is how the coordinated hunts will work:

Hunters must possess a valid 2022-2023 hunting license to purchase tickets.

Hunters must attend individual meetings if they are interested in particular hunts.

Hunters must enter a drawing/lottery to take part in the hunts.

Hunters can enter the drawing/lottery by purchasing a single ticket for $5.

Names will be randomly drawn, and those selected will be assigned a specific time to hunt. For archery hunts, an orientation will be conducted immediately following the drawing.

Hunters will be permitted to hunt with a partner; however, the partner is not required to attend the drawing or orientation.

Hunters interested in both the Lake Katharine gun and archery hunts will have to purchase separate lottery tickets for each event.

Hunters may apply for hunts at multiple sites, but they must attend the meeting for each hunt in order to enter the drawing. Do not mail entry forms. Preserve managers will handle applications at the local level.

Note: Some of the hunts will be for antlerless deer only, while some will allow the taking of antlered deer but only after harvesting an antlerless deer first. ODNR explains that harvesting does help to manage the deer population.





Hunt locations and meeting dates:



Lake Katharine (Jackson County)

Chaparral Prairie, Davis Memorial, Shoemaker, Johnson Ridge, Whipple (Adams County)

Miller Nature Sanctuary (Highland County)

Meeting Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022 @ 10:00 a.m.

Meeting Location: Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve Office

1703 Lake Katharine Road, Jackson, OH 45640

Manager Contact: Josh Deemer – 740-285-5971 or Joshwa.Deemer@dnr.ohio.gov

Caesar Creek (Warren County)

Meeting Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022 @ 1:00 p.m.

Meeting Location: Caesar Creek State Nature Preserve Parking Lot

4080 Corwin Rd. Oregonia, OH 45054

Manager Contact: Eric Sagasser-937-418-8710 or eric.sagasser@dnr.ohio.gov

Goll Woods (Fulton County)

Meeting Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022 @ 9:00 a.m.

Meeting Location: Goll Woods State Nature Preserve Office

26093 County Road F, Archbold, Ohio 43502

Manager Contact: Ryan Schroeder – 419-445-1775 or ryan.schroeder@dnr.ohio.gov

Lawrence Woods (Hardin County)

Meeting Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022 @ 2:00 p.m.

Meeting Location: Lawrence Woods State Nature Preserve parking area

13278 County Road 190, Kenton, Ohio, 43226

Manager Contact: Ryan Schroeder – 419-445-1775 or ryan.schroeder@dnr.ohio.gov

Gallagher Fen (Clark County)

Meeting Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022 @ 9:00 a.m.

Meeting Location: Gallagher Fen SNP parking area

4709 Old Columbus Road, Springfield, 45502

Manager Contact: Michelle Comer – 937-537-6173 or Michelle.Comer@dnr.ohio.gov

Hueston Woods (Butler and Preble County)

Meeting Date: Sunday, September 18, 2022 @ 1:00 p.m.

Meeting Location: Hueston Woods State Park Conference Center

6301 Park Office Road, College Corner, OH 45003

Manager Contact: Eric Sagasser- 937-418-8710 or eric.sagasser@dnr.ohio.gov

Eagle Creek (Portage County)

Meeting Date: Saturday, August 20, 2022 @ 9:00 a.m.

Meeting Location: Eagle Creek State Nature Preserve Office

11027 Hopkins Road, Garrettsville, OH 44231

Manager Contact: Adam Wohlever – 330-527-5118 Adam.Wohlever@dnr.ohio.gov or Emily Pellegrini- 330-527-0937 Emily.Pellegrini@dnr.ohio.gov

Blackhand Gorge (Licking County)

Meeting Date: Saturday, September 10, 2022 @ 11:00 a.m.

Meeting Location: Blackhand Gorge State Nature Preserve Toboso Parking Lot Cabin

2200 Gratiot Road SE, Newark, OH 43056

Manager Contact: Charlotte Trolio 330-607-3566 or Charlotte.Trolio@dnr.ohio.gov





