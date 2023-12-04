*Attached video: Police chase deer through Sam’s Club

OHIO (WJW) – Ohio hunters took more than 70,000 deer during the state’s weeklong white-tailed deer gun hunting season.

The season ended on Dec. 3 with a total of 70,118 deer, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

According to the ODNR, hunters took 71,931 deer during the gun week in 2022, with the three-year average at 71,322

Top 10 counties:

  • Coshocton (2,441)
  • Tuscarawas (2,260)
  • Ashtabula (2,189)
  • Muskingum (2,076)
  • Knox (1,880)
  • Carroll (1,864)
  • Guernsey (1,798)
  • Washington (1,582)
  • Licking (1,570)
  • Harrison (1,533)

Gun week statistics:

  • 25,044 antlered deer (36% of the harvest)
  • 45,074 antlerless deer (64%)

According to the ODNY, a weekend of deer gun hunting will be held on Dec. 16-17.