*Attached video: Police chase deer through Sam’s Club
OHIO (WJW) – Ohio hunters took more than 70,000 deer during the state’s weeklong white-tailed deer gun hunting season.
The season ended on Dec. 3 with a total of 70,118 deer, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
According to the ODNR, hunters took 71,931 deer during the gun week in 2022, with the three-year average at 71,322
Top 10 counties:
- Coshocton (2,441)
- Tuscarawas (2,260)
- Ashtabula (2,189)
- Muskingum (2,076)
- Knox (1,880)
- Carroll (1,864)
- Guernsey (1,798)
- Washington (1,582)
- Licking (1,570)
- Harrison (1,533)
Gun week statistics:
- 25,044 antlered deer (36% of the harvest)
- 45,074 antlerless deer (64%)
According to the ODNY, a weekend of deer gun hunting will be held on Dec. 16-17.