OHIO (WJW) – Ohio hunters took more than 70,000 deer during the state’s weeklong white-tailed deer gun hunting season.

The season ended on Dec. 3 with a total of 70,118 deer, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

According to the ODNR, hunters took 71,931 deer during the gun week in 2022, with the three-year average at 71,322

Top 10 counties:

Coshocton (2,441)

Tuscarawas (2,260)

Ashtabula (2,189)

Muskingum (2,076)

Knox (1,880)

Carroll (1,864)

Guernsey (1,798)

Washington (1,582)

Licking (1,570)

Harrison (1,533)

Gun week statistics:

25,044 antlered deer (36% of the harvest)

45,074 antlerless deer (64%)

According to the ODNY, a weekend of deer gun hunting will be held on Dec. 16-17.