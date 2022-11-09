CLEVELAND (WJW) — Deer gun hunting season is opening soon across Ohio, but before heading out across fields and forests there are some things to know.

First, this year’s hunting season runs for all from Monday, Nov. 28 through Dec. 4. The special youth deer gun hunting only weekend is Nov. 19-20 and the deer gun weekend for all is Dec. 17-18.

“Hunting deer in Ohio is a popular and cherished activity that has been enjoyed for generations,” Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker said in a statement. “Ohio’s gun seasons are an excellent opportunity to harvest venison with friends and family, creating a fun fall tradition.”

The only acceptable hunting equipment for the season is as follows: specific shotguns, muzzleloaders, handguns, straight-walled cartridge rifles and archery equipment.

Check the 2022-23 Ohio hunting regulations booklet for bag limits by county along with any hunting updates.

Last year, 87,405 deer were harvested during the season in Ohio.

For more information on all things hunting, visit the ODNR’s website.