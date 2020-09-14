Deer and dog share special friendship

CHEBOYGEN, Michigan (WJW) – A 6-year-old Boston Terrier in Michigan has a new BFF.
Gibson recently made friends with a newborn deer.
The neighbors bottle fed her goats milk and say she hangs around in the neighborhood.
They’ve nicknamed her “Baby Girl.”
She plays with Gibson in his pool and even chases him around the yard to give him kisses.
