CARROLL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of their leader.

Carroll County Sheriff Dale R. Williams passed away peacefully over the weekend, according to a Facebook post from the department.

“It is with our deepest sympathy that we inform the community that after 18 years of proudly serving Carroll County, as your Sheriff, Dale R. Williams has passed away peacefully,” the post says.

He served the community as sheriff for past 18 years but started in the sheriff’s office in the 1960s.

Services will be held at Carrollton Schools Bell-Huron Gynmasium at 252 3rd Street NE

Calling hours are Thursday, Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

The funeral service is Friday at 11 a.m.

Dover police offered their condolences in the comments of the post:

From all of us at Tuscora Lodge #4 – Fraternal Order of Police in Dover, we offer the Sheriff’s immediate family and his BLUE family our deepest sympathy, prayers for the future, and our warmest fraternal regards.