CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Browns’ recent move to acquire QB Deshaun Watson has sparked controversy as some Cleveland fans and organizations are expressing their disapproval of the trade.

Watson is facing lawsuits from 22 women accusing him of sexual assault and harassment.

Amid the friction, Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam stand by the team’s decision and released a statement on Sunday:

“We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigation the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson. We are acutely aware and empathic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision. Our team’s comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved. We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process. It is pivotal that we, along with Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski, meet with Deshaun to have a straightforward dialogue, discuss our priorities and hear directly from him on how he wants to approach his career on and off the field. He was humble, sincere and candid. In our conversations, Deshaun detailed his commitment to leading our team; he understands and embraces the hard work needed to build his name both in the community and on the field. Those in-depth conversations, the extensive evaluation process, his dedication to being a great teammate and devotion to helping others within the NFL, within the community and through his charitable initiatives provided the foundation for us to pursue Deshaun. We are confident in Deshaun and excited about moving forward with him as our quarterback and supporting his genuine and determined efforts.”

The Cleveland Rape Crisis Center on Saturday spoke to the community about Watson joining the Browns saying it’s triggering for far too many of their friends and neighbors.

“To the community we say, we see you. We hear your outrage. We feel it too,” the organization said in a statement. “Every click. Every post and every tweet. Every donation sends a clear message.”

The deal was made official when the Browns and the Houston Texans agreed to trade Watson and the 2024 5th round pick to Cleveland in exchange for a 2022 1st round pick; 2023 1st round pick; 2023 3rd round pick; 2024 1st round pick and 2024 4th round pick going to Houston.