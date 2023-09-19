CLEVELAND (WJW/AP) – Week 2 changed the season for the Cleveland Browns.

Star running back and beloved player Nick Chubb went down early in the second quarter of last night’s loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chubb’s knee buckled when he took a hit to the legs.

After the play, a teammate grabbed Chubb’s hand to try to help him to his feet, and Chubb shook his head while clutching his left knee.

Chubb remained on the ground for several minutes while teammates gathered in prayer nearby. He eventually left on a cart and was taken to a local hospital as a precautionary measure but was on his way back to Cleveland by the time the Browns were packing up after a 20th straight regular-season loss in Pittsburgh.

Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski did not know the specifics on the extent of Chubb’s injury last night but expects him to be out for the remainder of the season.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns is carted off the field after sustaining a knee injury during the second quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after sustaining a knee injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

“It’s not an excuse for our performance. Nick, if he was here, would be telling that team, there’s no licking wounds. You got to move on,” Stefanski said.

“I thought Chubb if he stayed healthy, would be all the time leading rusher for the Cleveland Brown,” former Browns running back Greg Pruitt said Tuesday morning.

“If it was anybody else other than Chubb. I wouldn’t count him out in terms of his career,” Pruitt shared.

“Knowing Chubb, when he gets up and around, he’ll probably be there supporting the team.”

So where do we go from here?

“I think we got potential in Ford,” Pruitt said.

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 18: Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown reception against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

RB Jerome Ford, 24, set a career-high last night with 106 rushing yards last night and recorded a 3-yard touchdown reception on his first career catch. He finished with three receptions for 25 yards and 131 scrimmage yards.

Ford was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft but spent much of last season on injured reserve.

Ford will be crucial if Chubb is out for the season.

Pruitt says all the Browns need to focus on just one thing.

“We got to pick it up, and dedicate this season to Chubb,” Pruitt said.

The Browns (1-1) host the Tennessee Titans (1-1) at home on Sunday at 1 p.m.