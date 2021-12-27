December 27, 2021 Road Trip: Best of 2021

“Doing Life With Reese”
Follow her journey on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/groups/916534802469473

Just a Dad from Akron
937 Kenmore Blvd
Akron, OH 44314
https://justadadfromakron.com/

Valley City Chill and Grille
6677 Center Road
Valley City, Ohio
www.ChillandGrille.com

Rigid Ironworks  
https://www.facebook.com/Rigid-Ironworks-101673960185610/

Hartman Rock Garden
1905 Russell Ave,
Springfield, OH 45506
http://hartmanrocks.org/

Closet of Caring
www.closetofcaring.org/      
https://www.facebook.com/closetofcaring/

Swine BBQ
117 Public Square
Medina, Ohio 44256
www.SwineBBQ.net

Leather By Dragonfly  
https://www.leatherbydragonfly.com/

Elegant Essentials
ELEGANT ESSENTIALS, LTD.
5164 Normandy Park Dr. #300
Medina, Ohio  44256
(330) 723-8880
Elegant Essentials | Elegant Essentials (elegantessentialsonline.com)

La Crepe Bakery & Café
2 Berea Commons # 3,
Berea, OH 44017
https://www.lacrepe.cafe/

