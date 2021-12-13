December 13, 2021 Road Trip: Gift Local

MONETTE, Ark. (NewsNation Now) — A 94-year-old man was killed inside a rural Arkansas nursing home, one of two people to lose their lives in the state after tornadoes tore through the region.

At the height of the storm Friday, elderly residents at Monette Manor were quickly moved to shelter. Golden Hembry, a Korean war veteran and COVID-19 survivor, was in a hallway when the roof caved in.