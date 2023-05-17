(WJW) – Temperatures won’t move much during the day as we sit in the mid to upper 50s.

Still breezy with deceiving sunshine.

Cooling down quickly Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Some places will end up in the 30s by early Thursday allowing for some patchy, light frost.

Staying dry through the rest of the week until a stronger cold front moves in on Friday.

Spotty showers in the late afternoon, a line of rain/storms in the evening/overnight.

Lingering showers early Saturday then much drier.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

Temperature outlook for next week:

The outlook shows cooler temperatures this weekend. No signs of extreme heat through Memorial Day weekend.