Debate over whether business is essential leads to restraining order for consignment shop

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) - The Cuyahoga County Board of Health has received thousands of calls about essential businesses and reports of businesses that are violating the governor's order.

Now a state board has been established for when there is a disagreement about a business' essential status.

In Cuyahoga County, that led to a restraining order that was issued to shut down a consignment shop.

Commissioner Terry Allan did not name the business during a Wednesday press conference.

“They may have a difference of opinion about the essential business ruling,” he noted.

Local health departments are investigating all concerns about businesses and the Stay-at-Home order.

Allan says they are looking at any business where people are congregating that could lead to the virus' spread.

