Death penalty sought for Ohio man accused of killing girlfriend and her 3-year-old son

Desean Brown (Courtesy: Hamilton County Jail)

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Prosecutors have announced a death penalty indictment against a man now accused of having killed not only his girlfriend but also her 3-year-old child, whose body has never been found.

The Hamilton County prosecutor said Wednesday that 21-year-old Desean Brown is now charged with two counts of aggravated murder as well as abuse of a corpse and evidence-tampering.

Brown was earlier charged with having killed Nyteisha Lattimore on or about Dec. 5 in her apartment in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Cincinnati.

Her body was found about a week later near a bridge in downtown Cincinnati. The county coroner said she died of stab wounds. Court documents don’t list a defense attorney.