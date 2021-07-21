Death penalty overturned in murders of North Royalton mom, daughters

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio Supreme Court has overturned the death penalty conviction of a man who pleaded guilty to killing three women.

The court in a 7-0 decision on Wednesday said a three-judge panel in Cleveland failed to tell 49-year-old George Brinkman about his right to question witnesses during a plea hearing in November 2018.

The same panel sentenced him to death the following month. Brinkman will remain on death row despite Wednesday’s ruling.

A three-judge panel in Stark County sentenced him to death in October 2019 for fatally shooting a couple in June 2017.

Their bodies were found the day after the three women were killed outside Cleveland.