[Editor’s Note: In the video player above you can hear the testimony of the couple’s son during the original trial.]

(WJW) – A man sentenced to death for killing two people at a Cleveland car dealership has been granted more time.

According to court documents, a “stay of execution” has been granted for Joseph McAlpin. McAlpin was scheduled to be sentenced to death on May 19, 2026, but a court ruling now says his execution will be delayed “until exhaustion of all state postconviction proceedings, including any appeals.”

According to court documents, McAplin currently has an “ongoing appeal” after a motion for a new trial was denied.

McAlpin was sentenced to death for crimes he committed in 2017.

According to prosecutors, McAlpin and two co-defendants went to Mr. Cars in the Collinwood neighborhood to steal vehicles. While the other two men waited down the street, McAlpin shot and killed Michael Kuznik, 50, and Trina Tomola-Kuznik, 46. He’s also accused of killing the family dog before the group stole two cars from the lot. The Kuzniks owned the car dealership, police said.

The couple’s 19-year-old son discovered their bodies inside the family-owned business.

McAplin was found guilty on all charges, including aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, kidnapping, grand theft, and cruelty to animals.