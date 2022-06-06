**Related Video Above: Community holds vigil for teen beaten to death near I Promise School.**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The cause of death has been released in the beating of a 17-year-old boy in Akron last week.

Ethan Liming, who was found in the parking lot near the basketball courts of the I Promise School late Thursday night, reportedly died due to a blunt force head injury, the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

The manner of death has been ruled as a homicide.

The Akron teen was reportedly found around 11 p.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene at 400 West Market Street due to severe injuries.

Ethan Liming (Photo courtesy: Akron Public Schools)

Police said Liming and his friends was involved in a fight that evening with a group of males who were reportedly playing basketball on the property. Liming’s friends reportedly called 911 after the victim was knocked unconscious and beat up.

The Akron public school district released a statement following the tragedy:

“The death of a student affects all of Akron Public Schools. Ethan’s passing is, sadly, one of many we have experienced during this school year. May we all pause a moment from our daily pressures to give thanks for the lives of these children. May we forever find ways to keep our memories of them alive. Each of these losses reminds us about how precious, and sometimes fleeting, life can be.”

An investigation into the incident is still underway. Police have not made any arrests. Last week, the school community held a vigil for Liming.