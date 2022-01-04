Death of off-duty Cleveland cop officially ruled a homicide

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The shooting death of off-duty Cleveland cop Shane Bartek New Year’s Eve has been determined to be a homicide, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

The office ruled that the cause of death was a “gunshot wound of chest with vascular, visceral, and skeletal injuries.”

Bartek, 25, was reportedly shot during a carjacking. Police said he was approached by a suspect in the parking lot of an apartment building on Rocky River Drive around 6 p.m. Friday. After a struggle, Bartek was shot twice and was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Two people have been arrested and charged in connection with the crime. Tamara McLoyd, 18, was charged with one count of aggravated murder and Anthony Butler Jr. was charged with receiving stolen property and more. Both are being held on $5,000,000 bail.

An investigation is still ongoing.