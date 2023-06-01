AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy.

According to police, officers and EMS responded to a home in the 700 block of Moraine Avenue on Wednesday at about 7:30 p.m. The child was unresponsive, police said.

The child’s parents were on the scene and performed CPR until EMS arrived.

The child died at Akron Children’s Hospital. He has not been identified.

The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to conduct an autopsy. The child’s name is being withheld at this time.

The circumstances surrounding the child’s death remain under investigation.