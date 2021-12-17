Death of Cleveland woman ruled homicide from medical neglect

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the death of a 78-year-old woman.

Police responded to a house on Meville Road in Cleveland on April 4 for a wellness check. They found the woman in need of medical care and she was taken to UH Richmond Medical Center.

Cleveland police said she had various injuries and died on April 6.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office since ruled her death homicide from medical neglect.

The homicide unit is now handling the case, which remains under investigation.