TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned that Tallmadge Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old.

Officers say the mother brought the child to the hospital on Sunday, where the toddler later passed away.

The medical examiner has not identified the child or a cause of death, but the I-Team has confirmed that police have requested assistance from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.