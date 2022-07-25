AKRON, Ohio – The Summit County Coroner is investigating two homicides that took place over the weekend in Akron.

On Saturday afternoon, at about 3:15 p.m., the medical examiner’s office said police were called to the 200 block of Wildwood Avenue where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the torso. The 36-year-old was in the driveway of the home.

A second shooting took place in the early hours of Monday morning. Officials said at about 2:20 a.m. police were called to a home in the 2200 block of Maryland Avenue. When officers arrived they found a woman had been shot.

Both victims were transported to nearby hospitals where they later died.

Officials have not yet released the victims’ identities.