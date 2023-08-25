*Above video shows damage in Cleveland after the same storm system spawned deadly tornadoes in Michigan*

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A woman and two young children were killed driving in torrential rain when a severe storm ripped through Kent County Michigan near Grand Rapids according to the sheriff’s office.

The National Weather Service says damage in southern Michigan may have been caused by two tornadoes and that other damage was caused by 75 mph winds from severe thunderstorms that rolled through overnight.

Authorities say hundreds of thousands of customers are without power Friday and roofs were blown off buildings and homes.

A woman and two young children were killed in a two-vehicle crash as it was raining heavily Thursday night, a spokesperson for the Kent County Sheriff’s office said.

In Ingham County, where there was a report of a possible tornado, the sheriff’s office said Friday that more than 25 vehicles along Interstate 96 were severely damaged, with one confirmed fatality and several people severely injured.

Trees were uprooted, and some roofs collapsed. Many roads were closed due to trees and power lines that had fallen. The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids said officials would be in the field Friday conducting damage surveys on two suspected tornadoes.

More than 420,000 customers in Michigan and 200,000 in Ohio were without power Friday morning.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center on Thursday evening to provide support to affected communities “as they respond to the impacts of flooding.”