AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — One man believed to be involved in an April gunfight in Akron that killed a pregnant woman caught in the crossfire is now in the county jail.

Darrion L. Rackley, 19, who was wanted in the murder of 21-year-old Teyaurra Harris, turned himself in Saturday, Jan. 7, at the city police department, according to a news release. He faces eight counts including murder, felonious assault and discharging a firearm on a roadway, court records show.

Darrion Rackley (Akron Police Department)

On the evening of Thursday, April 14, Harris was a passenger in the front seat of a vehicle traveling in the 1400 block of Rockaway Street. She was struck during an exchange of gunfire, according to the release. The bullet pierced the car’s back window.

Federal authorities said at least 30 rounds were fired from three different guns.

Harris, who was struck in the head, was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General with life-threatening injuries. She was later declared to be brain-dead, FOX 8 News reported.

She was pregnant, according to information from U.S. Marshals.

Another 19-year-old woman was struck by gunfire and sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to city police.

(Photo courtesy: Akron police) (Photo courtesy: Akron police)

Investigators later determined Rackley played a role in the “senseless tragedy” and issued an arrest warrant. He was taken into custody Saturday and booked into the Summit County Jail.

He was arraigned Monday in Akron Municipal Court and is currently being held on a $1 million bond. His case is now pending before a county grand jury for possible indictment.

In September, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force also arrested 21-year-old Jeremiah Williams of Akron in Harris’ death, according to a news release that month from U.S. Marshals.

Jeremiah Williams (Summit County Sheriff’s Office)

Court records show he was indicted on 10 counts including murder, felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near a prohibited premises. He is due back in court on Jan. 25 for an update on the case.