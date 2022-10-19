CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are investigating after a man was allegedly shot to death while leaving a wireless store.

Officials said that the victim and another man left the store in the 3000 block of W. 25th Street at about 3:30 p.m. on Monday, October 17. Police say, the victim got into a vehicle and started to drive in the direction of the suspect, who fired one round at the victim and then took off on foot.

According to police, the suspect was an employee of the store.

Investigators say they executed a search warrant of the store and seized narcotics and firearms.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.