COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has identified the first case of “rainbow fentanyl” in drugs confiscated in the state.

That news comes from BCI’s Drug Chemistry lab and was sent out in a press release from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

The brightly colored pills, designed to resemble candy, were intercepted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office during a drug-trafficking investigation in the Columbus area, according to the AG’s office.

Attorney General Dave Yost warns the pills, originating from Mexico, are deadly and marketed to Americans of all ages to monetize addiction.



“Do not be fooled by appearances – rainbow fentanyl is death disguised as candy,” Yost said. “The bottom line is this: If you’re taking a pill that wasn’t prescribed by your doctor, you can’t be certain of what you are consuming.”

BCI has previously identified fentanyl in multiple forms, but this analysis marks the bureau’s first instance of rainbow fentanyl.

BCI urges law enforcement officers to treat all drug evidence as hazardous and to use universal precautions. The investigation remains ongoing.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.