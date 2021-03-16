Deadly neighborhood plane crash caught on camera

News

by: Talia Naquin

Posted: / Updated:

PEMBROKE PINES, Florida (WJW) – The National Transportation and Safety Board will investigate what caused a single-engine plane to crash in Pembroke Pines Monday.

Three people were killed, and one other was seriously injured when the Beechcraft Bonanza plane crashed into a car.

Both people on the plane were killed, as was a young boy who was in the vehicle.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane crashed shortly after takeoff.

According to WSVN, in the past 10 months, there have been five crashes around the North Perry Airport.

Four of those crashes were fatal, with a total of five deaths.

