CLEVELAND (WJW) — A man who killed two people in a fiery, head-on collision in University Heights in May will spend at least 15 years behind bars.

Khaleel Johnson, 20, of South Euclid, pleaded guilty earlier this month to two second-degree felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide in the May 27 crash on Cedar Road near Cranston Road, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court records show.

Khaleel Johnson.

A judge on Monday morning sentenced Johnson to between 15 years and 18 1/2 years in prison, according to a spokesperson for Cuyahoga County prosecutors.

According to prosecutors, on May 27, Johnson, then 19, was driving “recklessly” on the wrong side of Lee Road. He drove through a shopping plaza, and struck another driver’s vehicle head on. Both cars then caught fire.

Johnson’s passenger, 20-year-old Marlon Emory of South Euclid, and the driver of the other vehicle, 57-year-old John Nelson from Akron, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Johnson was transported to a hospital and arrested days later.

Originally, Johnson was also indicted on a felony count of receiving stolen property relating to a 2017 Dodge Charger that had been stolen from a Mentor Hyundai dealership. That charge was dismissed, along with two first-degree felony counts of involuntary manslaughter relating to the stolen car.