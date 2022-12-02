NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WJW) – The State Fire Marshal’s office has determined a fire that killed a woman in New Philadelphia was intentionally set.
The fire marshal reports the fire broke out on Tuesday, November 29, on 247 Allen Rd. around 3 a.m.
66-year-old Leanna Asuncion was killed.
The State Fire Marshal investigators are looking for information on the case.
There is a $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction.
Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s tip line at 800-589-2728.