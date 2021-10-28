Deadly fentanyl found in Ohio same strain that killed actor

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation reports undercover detectives uncovered a potent and deadly variety of fentanyl.

In 4 kilos of fentanyl recovered, BCI says half tested positive for parafluerofentanyl, also known as p-FF.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says the same drug attributed to the death of actor Michael K. Williams.

Williams was found dead in an apartment in New York from a drug overdose on September 6, 2021.

Williams was most known for his role in “The Wire” and had roles in “Boardwalk Empire” and “Lovecraft Country.”

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports the drugs entered the U.S. from the southwest border.

Deputies arrested 3 people on felony charges connected to the drug operation.

According to the Franklin County sheriff, it is the largest bulk seizure of p-FF in the region.