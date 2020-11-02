Deadly East Cleveland crash under investigation

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be a factor in a crash in East Cleveland that killed one person Sunday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers responded to Hayden and Mayfair Ave. just before 11 p.m. Sunday.

According to a press release, a driver was speeding on Hayden and failed to negotiate a curve at Doan Ave.

Troopers say the car hit a curb and went off the road into a concrete island and three poles.

The driver, 28-year-old Rashawn Campbell, died at the hospital.

He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to a press release.

OSHP says it is believed the driver was under the influence.

