LORAIN, Ohio (WJW) – One person is dead after a shooting in Lorain early Thursday morning.

The incident happened at about 2 a.m. in the 3200 block of Victory Avenue.

Several shell casings were marked as evidence in the roadway as police investigated the scene.

Officials say the victim was found on the sidewalk.

FOX 8 Photo

There has been no word on a suspect.