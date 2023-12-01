INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) – Crash investigators will remain on the scene of a deadly crash on I-77 Independence where two people were killed early Friday.

Around 12:30 a.m., Independence police responded to an accident on I-77 South near Chestnut Road bridge.

Fatal accident has 77S closed before Rockside. 480E/W to 77S closed. You can re-enter at Pl. Valley. https://t.co/GtPQLj8J1z — Patty Harken (@HarkenPatty) December 1, 2023

The crash involved two cars and a semi tractor trailer. The impact flipped the semi onto its side.

Two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, one victim has been identified as 29-year-old Johnny Brooks of Wadsworth. The second victim had not yet been identified.

Independence police say one person was critically injured in the crash and was hospitalized.

The driver of the semi was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police say.

I-77 was closed at I-480 for several hours.

The crash scene is expected to be cleared by noon Friday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation into the crash.

They’re asking that any witnesses give them a call at (216)265-1677.