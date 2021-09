NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – The cause of a deadly crash in North Ridgeville is under investigation Tuesday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., there was an accident on I-80 westbound at State Route 83 involving an SUV and a semi.

The crash caused the semi to hit a bridge. The Ohio Department of Transportation responded to the scene to inspect it for safety.

The coroner was called to the scene.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.