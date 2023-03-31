GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – A deadly crash damaged two homes in Garfield Heights Friday morning.

The crash happened at about 3 a.m. in the 13900 block of Granger Road.

The vehicle damaged two homes before landing in the front yard of a third home.

Video from the scene shows powerlines pulled down, siding ripped off of a home, as well as damage to a front porch.

The crash closed a portion of Granger Road, between E141st St to E138th Streets, for several hours Friday morning.

It’s believed the driver of the vehicle was killed. They have not been identified.