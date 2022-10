PROSPECT, Ohio (WJW) – A Prospect man has died after the All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) he was driving went off the roadway and hit a tree.

According to Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it was about 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when 48-year-old William Simmers drove off S. Main Street and hit a tree.

Battle Run EMS and the Marion County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene where

Simmers was pronounced dead.

This crash is still under investigation