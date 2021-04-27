Deadline for REAL ID extended until 2023

WASHINGTON (WJW)– The Department of Homeland Security is extending the deadline for REAL ID enforcement from Oct. 1, 2021 to May 3, 2023.

The department said the COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected states’ ability to issue the new compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards, prompting the 19-month delay.

“Protecting the health, safety, and security of our communities is our top priority,” said Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas, in a news release on Tuesday.

“As our country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, extending the REAL ID full enforcement deadline will give states needed time to reopen their driver’s licensing operations and ensure their residents can obtain a REAL ID-compliant license or identification card.” 

Beginning May 3, 2023, every air traveler 18 years of age and older will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or identification card, state-issued enhanced driver’s license, or another TSA-acceptable form of identification at airport security checkpoints for domestic air travel.  

