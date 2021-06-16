Deadline Day: More candidates, including police officer, file to run for Cleveland mayor

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Wednesday is deadline day for the candidates who want their names on the September primary ballot.

15 candidates have filed their petitions for Marcia Fudge’s congressional seat.

As of Tuesday night, half a dozen candidates officially registered to run for mayor of Cleveland.

Wednesday morning, Councilman Basheer Jones added his name to the list, as did former sheriff’s deputy and CMHA police officer, Landry Simmons.

Law and order is Landry’s message.

CMHA Officer Landry Simmons files petition for Cleveland mayoral election, Cuyahoga County BOE, June 16, 2021

He plans to recruit businesses to Cleveland by offering tax abatements.

Basheer Jones, who arrived at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections with his son, Basheer, Jr., was elected to city council in 2017.

Basheer Jones files petition for Cleveland mayoral race, Cuyahoga County BOE, June 16, 2021

If elected, he says he’ll focus on reforming public safety, improving education and making opportunity more equitable.

“I’m excited just to see the excitement in the community. The community is realizing that politics plays a part in their everyday lives,” Jones told FOX 8.

Jones is confident the community knows him and those who don’t, he’s prepared to introduce himself.

“We’re going to start hitting the ground running from Ward 1 to Ward 17, just talking to residents making sure that we understand their perspective.”

Dennis Kucinich announces run for Cleveland mayor, Tremont, June 14, 2021

Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich plans to present his petitions to the board of elections this afternoon.

