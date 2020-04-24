Deadline approaching to vote in Ohio’s primary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - The deadline to cast your ballot for the March 17 primary election is quickly approaching.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton ordered in-person polling locations closed on primary day.

The Ohio General Assembly extended the 2020 Ohio primary election until Tuesday, April 28, 2020, and changed it to a mail-in vote.

This week, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced that 1,667,883 Ohioans have requested a vote-by-mail ballot for the Ohio primary election.

975,158 votes have been cast.

Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by April 27th or hand-delivered by April 28th at 7:30 p.m. to the voter’s county board of elections.

You can click here for a directory for your county's election board.

You can still download a ballot as well to mail it.

Click here to download your ballot.

The ballot should be filled out with the original date of the election, March 17.

Here's more frequently asked questions answered from Ohio's Secretary of State.