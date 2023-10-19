COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — There are many locations to enjoy fall colors in Ohio but have you considered one of the 24 state forests in the Buckeye State?

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources says autumn colors are near peak statewide.

“These state forests are all ideal locations to see fall color on foot or even on horseback at some of them,” said ODNR Fall Color Forester David Parrott.

“These next two weeks look to be ideal for seeing fall colors. Be on the lookout for hickories showing their golden browns and sweetgums dazzling their purples and bright reds,” Parrott said.

You can watch the ODNR’s Fall Color Report by clicking here. and for more fall color reports you can also check out this ODNR link.