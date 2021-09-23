Dayton to demolish Wright Brothers’ 1st bike shop

In this undated photo, a sign notes the site of the Wright brothers’ bike shop outside the former Gem City Ice Cream building in Dayton, Ohio. The city of Dayton plans to demolish the 129-year-old historic building that once was the site of the Wright brothers’ first bike shop because the building has deteriorated and is unable to be maintained and redeveloped. The shop was first built in 1892 to serve as the Wright brothers’ first bike shop. Soon thereafter, Gem City Ice Cream Co. bought the property and housed it until 1975 until was sold to another company, the Dayton Daily News reported. (Ty Greenlees/Dayton Daily News via AP, File)

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — The city of Dayton plans to demolish the 129-year-old historic building that once was the site of the Wright brothers’ first bike shop because the building has deteriorated and is unable to be maintained and redeveloped.

The Dayton Daily News reports, years after a wide array of owners, the city attempted to sell the rundown property to developers but it failed inspection tests.

The building was deemed structurally damaged and in danger of collapse. Multiple inspections in 2019 concluded the building can’t be saved.

City staff and nuisance abatement specialists said the building needs to be removed.