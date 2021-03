DAYTON, Ohio (WJW) — A statewide alert issued Monday by the Dayton Police Department was canceled a short time later.

Police had said William Krueger walked away from his residence at 12 p.m. on Church Street in Dayton and didn’t return.

They were asking for help locating the 70-year-old who they said has dementia.

No other details were immediately released on the alert or why it was canceled.