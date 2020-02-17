Dayton mayor visits town to talk about gun violence, promote change in laws

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) -- Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley spoke for about a minute concerning the mass shooting in her city last August.

Then she told the crowd that "in less time that I have been speaking to you" the gunman had killed nine people.

"32 seconds, in just 32 seconds, 26 people had been shot, nine families had lost loved ones, and dozens more families will never be the same," she said.

Whaley spoke at a "Moms Demand Action" event at the Rocky River Methodist Church.

She brought a message of hope, as she said the people in her city had pulled together in the wake of the tragedy.

But she also said that, if people want change, they have to choose leaders who will change gun laws.

"More good guys with guns won't prevent these shootings," she said. "More mental health programs alone won't prevent these shootings, the only answer is strong limitations on access to guns."

Whaley told the crowd that it's easy for politicians to promise change in the wake of tragedy.

"Real leadership is following through," she said as the crowd applauded her.