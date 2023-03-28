[Editor’s Note: Residents of the historic village of Zoar on Monday reluctantly carved up a piece of their history, after it was splintered by the storm that swept across Northeast Ohio on Saturday.]

(WJW) – Thousands of Ohioans are still in the dark after strong winds ripped through the area on Saturday.

FirstEnergy is reporting about 9,000 outages for the state as of about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. This is significantly fewer than it was at the height of Saturday afternoon when about 152,900 Ohio Edison customers in northern and central Ohio lost power, and about 78,500 Illuminating Co. customers in Northeast Ohio lost power.

The majority of outages are in Trumbull, Mahoning and Ashtabula Counties. Other counties still seeing outages include Columbiana, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Portage, Stark and Summit.

First Energy reports that many should have power back on by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, however, some may not see power until 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Illuminating Co. posted on Facebook that crews have so far replaced more than 9,000 ft. of power lines, more than 300 cross arms, and nearly a dozen utility poles.

The power company notes “As local power lines are repaired and put back in service, damage to individual customer service wires may become apparent. If your neighbor’s power is on and yours is not, the problem may be isolated to your individual service. If this happens, please let us know.”

You can report a power outage, here.

Strong winds swept through the State on Saturday. A high winds warning and wind advisories were issued for gusts up to 60 miles per hour, but according to FOX 8 Meteorologists some gusts exceeded 70 miles per hour in parts of NE Ohio.

The outages have resulted in NE Ohio schools canceling classes for Monday, as well as Tuesday. Stay with FOX 8 for updates on weather and cancellations.

If you see downed power lines, stay away and call 911.