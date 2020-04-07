Days after layoffs, remaining Plain Dealer staff told they will no longer cover Cleveland, Cuyahoga County news

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — After 22 staff members in The Plain Dealer’s newsroom were laid off last week, the remaining 14 were notified Monday night that most will no longer be covering news in Cleveland, Cuyahoga County or for the state of Ohio.

According to a statement by the Northeast Ohio Newspaper Guild Local 1, editor Tim Warsinskey said the current 14 staff members would “with a few exceptions, become a bureau covering five outlying counties: Geauga, Lake Lorain, Medina and Portage.”

With the move, reporters being moved off their beats include:

— Laura DeMarco, arts and life

— John Petkovic, arts and life

— Michelle Jarboe, real estate and development

— Patrick O’Donnell, state and local education

— Ginger Christ, health/hospitals

— Rachel Dissell, investigative/enterprise

— John Caniglia, investigative/enterprise

— Greg Burnett, features/Friday Magazine

Photographers Gus Chan and Lisa DeJong will not be permitted to photograph Cuyahoga County, according to the statement.

**Read the full statement below**

The Guild stated the move “can only be interpreted as a way to punish people for belonging to a union. The company is choosing to switch reporters who have covered the city and county for decades to new beats and move their well-sourced beats to nonunion reporters at Cleveland.com.“

It goes on to say: “This decision is a loss for the people of Cleveland and Cuyahoga County who care about in-depth and solutions-based reporting that Plain Dealer reporters have consistently provided in recent years and a win for public officials and others who don’t want their misdeeds uncovered.”

Fox 8 News has reached out to Warsinskey for a statement.

On Friday, the The Plain Dealer laid off 22 staff members, including four nonunion managers.