Daylight saving time: When do we fall back?

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Every year, Ohioans have to contend with daylight saving time. But thankfully, with autumn essentially upon us, we’ll all soon gain an extra hour of sleep with the “fall back” time change.

Clocks are set to roll back come Sunday, Nov. 7 at 2 a.m.

Those with excellent foresight know to turn their clocks back before hitting the hay Saturday night. Otherwise, allow your phone to let you know the time has changed when you wake up Sunday morning.

In recent years, Ohio lawmakers have considered doing away with daylight saving time (as seen in the video above), but no laws have been passed. States like Hawaii and Arizona do not adhere to daylight saving time, which was part of the Uniform Time Act of 1966.

Look out for spring forward to come our way March 13, 2022.