Daylight Saving Time: Here’s the latest on where the bill stands to make it permanent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — It’s almost that time again to spring forward and gain an hour of daylight.

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday, March 13 when clocks will roll forward and we’ll lose an hour of sleep. But it’s another sign that spring is right around the corner.

It was first adopted in 1918 during World War I to conserve energy, but some Ohioans argue the time change is more of a burden on people’s schedules than a help to preserve power.

So state lawmakers, late last year, passed House Concurrent Resolution 13, with a vote of 58-33, urging Congress to enact The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which would make DST the permanent standard time.

Next up, the bill will move through the Senate General Government Budget Committee, chaired by Senator Peterson. Rep. Koehler is pushing for its quick passage at it’s first hearing during the last week of February.

“We simply no longer need the biannual tradition of changing our clocks,” said State Rep. Rodney Creech (R-West Alexandria), a joint sponsor of the resolution. “Enacting The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021 would not only simplify our lives, it would also help to protect the safety and well-being of Ohioans.”

The resolution sponsors also noted the benefits of DST include additional daylight in the evening hours, increased outdoor playtime for the children and youth, expanded economic opportunities, energy savings, improved traffic safety and crime reduction.

“No matter what we do, there are still 24 hours in each day and the tilt of the earth still changes the length of time the sun shines in each season,” said joint sponsor Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield). “Permanently transitioning to DST will only save Ohioans’ from the unnecessary disruption of changing our clocks twice a year.”

As of March 2021, 14 states have made moves toward permanent DST and dozens more are looking into it.