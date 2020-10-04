Day of Prayer held For President Trump, first lady and all those impacted by COVID-19

*Watch the latest update on President Trump in the video above.*

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Governor Mike DeWine has proclaimed Sunday as a Day of Prayer for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

The day is also dedicated to those who are battling or have been affected by COVID-19.

“Ohioans have long turned to prayer during difficult and trying times as a source of strength and comfort,” Gov. DeWine wrote in the proclamation.

.@LtGovHusted and I have issued a proclamation declaring Sunday, October 4, as a Day of Prayer. The Day of Prayer is for President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, as well as all those suffering from or impacted by coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/tl8Fk1SxJW — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) October 3, 2020

The president and his wife announced on Friday they had tested positive for coronavirus. Trump is currently receiving care at Walter Reed Medical Center while Melania recovers at home. Both are said to be doing well at this time.

DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted were tested out of precaution since Husted attended the presidential debate on Tuesday. Their results came back negative.

