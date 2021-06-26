‘Day of Kindness:’ Free car washes for police cruisers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Holy Trinity Church and Cultural Arts Center hosted a free car wash and a free lunch for Cleveland’s 3rd and 4th district police today.

As part of their Day of Kindness 2021 that closes out their Black Heritage, Love, & Kindness month, 20 to 40 police cruisers lined up on Woodland Avenue.

Dr. Andrew D. Clark, Sr. Chief Organizer of the Federation of Network Ministries says it’s important to show “our brothers and sisters” love and kindness in the midst of the “police climate” today.

“We’re hoping that this seed becomes an integral part in their policing, love and kindness as part of their process,” Clark said.