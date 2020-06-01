Day cares, banquet and catering centers reopen in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Day cares across the state of Ohio were permitted to reopen Sunday, and next up are banquet and catering centers.

The move is part of Gov. Mike DeWine’s Responsible Restart Ohio plan.

Day cares

The day care reopenings came with new protocols, including increased cleaning and rigorous hand washing. Classrooms will be limited to nine students for preschool and school-age children, and six students for toddlers and infants.

Education officials said parents will notice changes as soon as they arrive with childcare providers wearing masks, which is recommended. At drop off, providers must check the temperature of all staff and child. Anyone with a fever of 100 degrees or high may not enter the facility.

Protocols for Ohio day cares here

DeWine closed public, private and charter K-12 school buildings starting March 16. Day cares have been closed since March 26.

Banquet/catering centers

While weddings and funerals were not banned during Ohio’s stay-at-home order, gatherings of 10 or more people were prohibited.

Catering and banquet centers were permitted to reopen Monday. They will operate under similar guidelines as restaurants in the state with social distancing.

(Click here for safety protocols for Ohio restaurants and bars)

For the immediate future, crowd size is limited to 300 people.

Catering and banquet centers can reopen under similar guidelines as restaurants effective June 1. Guidelines include 6 feet between tables and no congregating. For the immediate future, crowd size will be limited to 300. pic.twitter.com/OGBtIkP4f7 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 21, 2020