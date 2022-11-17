Video above shows footage from the turkey giveaway in 2021, including an interview with Dawson Foundation Executive Director Elsie Dawson.

LYNDHURST, Ohio (WJW) – If you need help putting food on your table this Thanksgiving, the Dawson Foundation is here to help.

The foundation was started by FOX 8 anchor Wayne Dawson and his brother, William Dawson, to honor their late mother, Annie L. Dawson.

The turkey giveaway will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Grace Baptist Tabernacle Church on Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst.

The giveaway is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., or until all of the turkeys are gone.

To learn more about the Annie L. Dawson Foundation, click here.