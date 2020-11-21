LYNDHURTST, Ohio (WJW) — The Dawson Foundation is teaming up with Grace Tabernacle Baptist Church and the City of Lyndhurst to host a free turkey giveaway.
The drive-thru event starts at 11 a.m. today at Grace Tabernacle in Lyndhurst, which is located at 5020 Mayfield Road in Lyndhurst.
The turkeys are being distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Get the latest headlines from FOX8.com below:
- Biden could announce Cabinet picks as soon as next week
- Dawson Foundation passing out free turkeys to those in need for Thanksgiving
- Voters across country and in Ohio show support for more police oversight
- Pres. Trump tweets Don Jr doing well after coronavirus infection
- Police continue search for suspect wanted in connection to Wisconsin mall shooting